Dec 19 Alandsbanken Abp :

* Bought minority interest in Compass Card Oy (Ab Compass Card Oy Ltd) that was owned by S-Pankki (S-Banken)

* After transaction Compass Card is wholly owned by Ålandsbanken

* Transaction is not expected to have any essential impact on company's result