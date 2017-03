Dec 19 Alandsbanken Abp :

* The company's subsidiary, Crosskey Banking Solutions Ab Ltd, extends and expands cooperation with S-Pankki Oy (S-Banken Ab)

* Cooperation between Crosskey Banking Solutions and S-Pankki will run until end of 2020

* Crosskey and S-Pankki also entered into a new deal on Crosskey's card system