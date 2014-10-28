BRIEF-LSC Lithium exercises option to buy Lithea Inc
* LSC Lithium exercises option to acquire Lithea Inc and its salar de pozuelos tenements in northern Argentina
Oct 28 Alandsbanken Abp :
* Says Q3 loan losses 0.3 million euros versus 1.6 million euros
* Says Q3 net interest income 12.7 million euros versus 11.2 million euros
* Says Q3 net income 5.4 million euros versus 0.8 million euros
* Says income is expected to be higher in 2014 than in 2013 as a consequence of both increased volume and margins
* Says total expenses and impairment losses on loans in 2014 are expected to be lower than in 2013
* Says in 2014 will report a substantially better net operating profit and after-tax profit attributable to the shareholders than in 2013
* Says bank has raised INR 10 billion by issue of basel-III compliant additional tier 1 bonds
March 15 Recruiter Robert Walters sees a more challenging jobs market in Britain after Brexit and expects its U.K. operations to become a smaller part of its business over the next few years as it seeks international expansion.