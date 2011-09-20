* Alaska acreage to be offered for oil/gas leasing-Plan
* Acreage is in National Petroleum Reserve
* Lease sale would be held near end of year
* Public comments accepted through Oct. 21
By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept 20 About 3 million
acres of federal onshore territory in Alaska will be offered
for oil and gas leasing late this year, under a proposal
released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
The BLM released a draft plan for an upcoming lease sale
that will offer 283 tracts in the National Petroleum
Reserve-Alaska, an Indiana-sized chunk of land on the central
and western North Slope of Alaska.
Most of the leases that the BLM proposes offering in the
sale are in the northeastern section of the reserve, the area
closest to existing oil fields and pipelines already
established on neighboring state land.
The lease sale will be held near the end of the year, but
no firm date has been set yet, said Ruth McCoard, a spokeswoman
for the BLM in Alaska. "We need to get through all of the
public process," she said.
Public comments on the BLM's lease sale proposal will be
received through October 21, the agency said.
The upcoming lease sale was planned after President Obama
in May announced an initiative to hold annual leases in the
federal land unit. A month later, Interior Secretary Ken
Salazar announced his intention to hold the first of those
annual lease sales this year.
There have been six lease sales in the reserve since 1999,
and currently 1.36 million acres are under lease, according to
the BLM.
ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and Anadarko Petroleum (APC.N) have
been the most active leaseholders and explorers. The companies
are partners in some prospects near the eastern border of the
reserve and have made commercial discoveries, with
ConocoPhillips as operator.
The most advanced of those prospects is called CD-5. The
companies are seeking to develop it an oil producer that will
ship crude by pipeline to processing facilities at the Alpine
field, a ConocoPhillips-operated facility located on nearby
state land.
If CD-5 is successfully developed, it will provide the
first commercially produced oil in the history of the 23
million acre petroleum reserve.
The reserve was established in 1923 by President Warren
Harding as a potential energy source for the nation's military
forces, but over time the significant oil discoveries on
Alaska's North Slope turned out to be on state land well to the
east, including the Prudhoe Bay and Kuparuk fields.
(Editing by Peter Henderson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)