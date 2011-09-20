* Alaska acreage to be offered for oil/gas leasing-Plan

* Acreage is in National Petroleum Reserve

* Lease sale would be held near end of year

* Public comments accepted through Oct. 21

By Yereth Rosen

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept 20 About 3 million acres of federal onshore territory in Alaska will be offered for oil and gas leasing late this year, under a proposal released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

The BLM released a draft plan for an upcoming lease sale that will offer 283 tracts in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, an Indiana-sized chunk of land on the central and western North Slope of Alaska.

Most of the leases that the BLM proposes offering in the sale are in the northeastern section of the reserve, the area closest to existing oil fields and pipelines already established on neighboring state land.

The lease sale will be held near the end of the year, but no firm date has been set yet, said Ruth McCoard, a spokeswoman for the BLM in Alaska. "We need to get through all of the public process," she said.

Public comments on the BLM's lease sale proposal will be received through October 21, the agency said.

The upcoming lease sale was planned after President Obama in May announced an initiative to hold annual leases in the federal land unit. A month later, Interior Secretary Ken Salazar announced his intention to hold the first of those annual lease sales this year.

There have been six lease sales in the reserve since 1999, and currently 1.36 million acres are under lease, according to the BLM.

ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and Anadarko Petroleum (APC.N) have been the most active leaseholders and explorers. The companies are partners in some prospects near the eastern border of the reserve and have made commercial discoveries, with ConocoPhillips as operator.

The most advanced of those prospects is called CD-5. The companies are seeking to develop it an oil producer that will ship crude by pipeline to processing facilities at the Alpine field, a ConocoPhillips-operated facility located on nearby state land.

If CD-5 is successfully developed, it will provide the first commercially produced oil in the history of the 23 million acre petroleum reserve.

The reserve was established in 1923 by President Warren Harding as a potential energy source for the nation's military forces, but over time the significant oil discoveries on Alaska's North Slope turned out to be on state land well to the east, including the Prudhoe Bay and Kuparuk fields. (Editing by Peter Henderson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)