Sept 5 Alaska Airlines has agreed to pay
$500,000 in civil penalty claims after an electrical fire
ignited in a Boeing 737-400 cockpit in 2010 while it was parked
at a gate in Anchorage, the Justice Department said on Friday.
The Federal Aviation Administration's probe into the
incident found the fire was caused by chafed wiring from an
improperly positioned metal clamp that attaches an air hose to
an overhead panel, U.S. Attorney Jenny A. Durkan said in a
statement.
The U.S. carrier, owned by Alaska Air Group, told
the FAA after its own investigation in April 2010 that aircraft
maintenance task cards had "directed" maintenance provider AAR
Corporation to remove the cockpit panel during
maintenance in July and August 2008.
But it failed to include a maintenance manual warning of the
possibility of an electrical fire if the clamp was not
positioned properly, Durkan said.
"Alaska Airlines has an uncompromising commitment to safety
and compliance," said Alaska Airlines spokeswoman Halley Knigge.
"We put the safety of our passengers, our employees and our
aircraft above all else."
Following the event, Alaska maintenance technicians
inspected all 737-400 aircraft to ensure precise placement of
the clamp and inspected the surrounding area for signs of wire
chafing, Knigge said.
The FAA wrote in a 2011 letter to the carrier that it had
violated regulations by flying the aircraft involved in the 2010
incident and nine other planes with incorrect or improperly
placed parts, and had assessed a $590,000 civil penalty against
the airline.
The case was referred to the U.S. Attorney's office in the
Western District of Washington, which reached the settlement
agreement through discussions with Alaska Airlines.
Alaska has disputed that AAR or its other maintenance
providers reinstalled or repositioned the clamp on its Boeing
737-400 aircraft, including the aircraft involved in the January
18, 2010 incident.
Under the settlement, Alaska denies all legal
responsibility.
