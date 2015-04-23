(Adds Q2 forecast)
April 23 Alaska Air Group Inc on
Thursday reported first-quarter profit that topped analysts'
expectations helped by lower fuel costs.
Net income rose by more than 58 percent to $149 million, the
Seattle-based company said. Its adjusted pretax margin was 18.9
percent.
It earned $1.12 per diluted share, compared to analysts'
average estimate of $1.10, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company forecast that its capacity would grow about 10.5
percent year-over-year in the second quarter but that unit costs
excluding fuel and other special items would stay flat. It
expects to pay about $2.03 per gallon for fuel, typically an
airline's largest variable expense.
