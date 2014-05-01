NEW YORK May 1 The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board urged the Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday to audit Alaska-based charter air carriers owned by HoTH Inc, following a series of accidents and incidents since September 2012 that led to multiple fatalities.

The NTSB also asked the FAA to audit its own oversight of Alaska-based charter air operators. The planes involved in the six accidents and one incident cited by the NTSB are made by Bombardier, and Cessna and Beechcraft, owned by Textron Inc. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bernard Orr)