By Yereth Rosen
| ANCHORAGE, Alaska
approval on Wednesday to TransCanada Corp to switch its
plans for a massive North Slope natural gas pipeline, dropping
long-held ambitions for an overland, 1,700-mile route to
Alberta.
The new plan involves a shorter pipeline project aimed at
exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) by tanker vessel.
Alaska state's Natural Resources Commissioner Dan Sullivan
and Revenue Commissioner Bryan Butcher formally authorized the
change in a new Project Plan Amendment (PPA) for TransCanada,
made public on Wednesday.
The Canadian company has held an exclusive state license to
develop a natural gas pipeline since 2008 under the Alaska
Gasline Inducement Act.
But TransCanada has failed to attract any shippers or
customers to its overland project, which envisioned shipments of
about 4 billion cubic feet of North Slope natural gas daily.
TransCanada's switch to focus on LNG marks a dramatic shift
from decades of planning for an overland pipeline to deliver
natural gas to domestic U.S. markets.
It follows a March 30 announcement by the three major Alaska
producers - BP, ConocoPhillips and Exxon Mobil
- that they are working together to plan a future LNG
project as the best way to market the North Slope's
long-stranded natural gas reserves.
"A key benefit of the PPA is that it enables all parties -
the North Slope producers, the State and the AGIA Licensee - to
come together for the first time to work on commercializing
North Slope natural gas," Kurt Gibson, director of the state's
gas pipeline project office, said in a statement.
Alaska governor Sean Parnell and other state officials
announced earlier this year that a glut of natural gas in the
lower 48 states from newly developed shale sources had likely
made it economically impossible for the domestic market to
support new supplies from Alaska's North Slope.
A Pacific rim LNG export market now provides the best
opportunity for a new pipeline to ship the estimated 35 trillion
cubic feet of known North Slope natural gas, the governor and
other state officials said.
To allow for a transition to an LNG focus, the state
commissioners of revenue and natural resources granted a
two-year extension for TransCanada to file an application for
federal approval.
TransCanada must now file its application to the Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission by October 2014 rather than
October this year, the deadline previously established under the
Alaska Gasline Inducement Act, state officials said.
(Editing by Bill Rigby and Paul Tait)