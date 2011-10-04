ANCHORAGE, Alaska Oct 3 Interior Secretary Ken Salazar on Monday formally approved a disputed Bush-era oil lease sale in the Chukchi Sea off northwestern Alaska, a remote site where Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) seeks to drill exploration wells next year.

Salazar's move frees the Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Regulation and Enforcement to approve a Chukchi exploration plan submitted by Shell in May. That plan proposes up to three wells a year in 2012 and 2013 in the Chukchi.

The BOEMRE in August approved a separate Shell exploration plan that proposes up to two wells a year in the Beaufort Sea off Alaska's northern coast.

Environmental and Alaska Native groups had challenged the the Chukchi lease sale, held by the Minerals Management Service in February of 2008 under the administration of President George W. Bush. The groups won a 2010 federal court order barring any exploration work in the Chukchi until deficiencies in pre-sale environmental reviews were corrected.

In his decision Monday, Salazar determined that the BOEMRE had conducted sufficient remedial analysis, including a new review of oil-spill risks, to support the lease sale as held.

A Shell spokesman in Alaska said Salazar's decision puts the company closer to its goal of drilling in the Arctic offshore next year. "We believe the Chukchi plan we submitted in May of this year is technically and scientifically sound and we look forward to exploring this critical part of our Alaska portfolio in 2012," Shell spokesman Curtis Smith said in an email.

But representatives of the groups that sued to overturn Chukchi oil leasing said Salazar's decision puts a fragile ecosystem at risk.

The 2008 lease sale fetched over $2.66 billion in high bids, a record for any oil and gas lease sale in Alaska. Shell was the dominant bidder, putting up $2.1 billion to acquire exploration rights. Other energy companies that won exploration rights include ConocoPhillips (COP.N), which has said it plans to drill as early as 2013, and European firms Statoil (STL.OL), Repsol (REP.MC) and Eni (ENI.MI).

