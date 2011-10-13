ANCHORAGE, Alaska Oct 13 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) has purchased Marathon Oil Corp's (MRO.N) 30 percent share in the nation's sole liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The deal, which closed Sept. 26, gives ConocoPhillips full ownership of the LNG plant in Kenai, Alaska, said ConocoPhillips spokeswoman Natalie Lowman.

The 42-year-old Kenai plant, which has been exporting mostly to Tokyo Gas (9531.T) and Tokyo Electric (9501.T), is still scheduled for mothballing later this year, Lowman said.

"It's doing a final cargo in the next month," she said. "Then, at that point, we're doing what we said we were going to do."

The shutdown will preserve the plant, but it may not be a permanent closure, Lowman said. "We believe the plant does have options."

One potential plan is to convert the plant into an import facility to process LNG for local markets, Lowman said. "Or we could resume operations to export LNG some time next year."

Originally, ConocoPhillips and Marathon had planned to shut down the facility last spring. But energy supply problems resulting from the earthquake and tsunami in Japan in March extended the short-term need for LNG exports from the Kenai facility. (Editing by Bill Rigby and Alden Bentley)