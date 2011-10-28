By Yereth Rosen
| ANCHORAGE, Alaska
Parnell said on Thursday that a plan to build a massive natural
gas pipeline from Alaska through Canada should be dumped in
favor of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project that would ship
gas to the Pacific Rim.
TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) and partner Exxon Mobil Corp
(XOM.N) have been unable to win customers for the 1,700-mile
(2,735 km) natural gas pipeline they propose to build from
Alaska's North Slope to Alberta.
The companies' plan, which has a price tag of up to $41
billion, is doomed by a major shift in natural-gas markets,
said Parnell.
Booming shale gas production in the mainland United States
is glutting markets there, while the Japan tsunami and other
factors have created supply crunches in Asia, Parnell said, at
an Alaska Oil and Gas Association conference in Anchorage.
"If market demand for gas has truly shifted from the Lower
48 to Pacific Rim markets, then the state of Alaska should be
ready to shift along with that," said Parnell.
He said his call for a different pipeline plan -- a
departure from the state's official position since the late
1990s -- reflects frustration with lack of progress.
"I don't think people in Alaska are going to wait forever
to determine if the Lower 48 is going to generate demand for a
pipeline," Parnell told reporters after his speech.
TransCanada in 2008 won an exclusive state license for the
pipeline under the Alaska Gasline Inducement Act, legislation
championed by former Governor Sarah Palin. The license grants
TransCanada up to $500 million in state subsidies to help plan
the line.
Exxon Mobil, one of the three major North Slope oil
producers, joined the TransCanada project in 2009; the two
companies proposed a line that would deliver about 4.5 billion
cubic feet a day to Lower 48 markets.
A 90-day open season that TransCanada and Exxon ended in
July of 2010 failed to attract any shipping commitments for
yet-to-be-built gas pipeline.
BP (BP.L) and ConocoPhillips (COP.N), the two other major
North Slope oil producers, in May abandoned a rival natural-gas
proposal for a similar route and similar delivery volumes after
their 2010 open season also failed to attract shipping
commitments. [ID:nN17245642]
Alaska's oil-rich North Slope holds known reserves of about
35 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, a resource stranded for
lack of any system to deliver it to any market. Plans for a
North Slope natural gas pipeline have been discussed for three
decades, but economics has precluded any project.
The idea of exporting North Slope natural gas in LNG form
has long been popular in Alaska. It envisions an 800-mile gas
pipeline paralleling the existing Trans Alaska Pipeline that
shipped North Slope oil since 1977, with LNG tanker vessels
loading up at a liquefaction plant at the port of Valdez, to
take it to Asia.
But an LNG project faces the same kind of economic
challenges that have so far stymied a more conventional
overland pipeline, said Matt Berman, a University of Alaska
Anchorage economist. The Pacific Rim market is no more
supportive of an Alaska project in the long run, Berman said.
"It's subject to the same uncertainties. Right now it's
better, but that can change over the next five years as much as
it changed in the Lower 48," he said.
