July 18 U.S. environmental regulators laid out
proposed protections for Alaska's Bristol Bay watershed on
Friday, outlining restrictions that would effectively block the
development of the Pebble deposit, which could be one of the
world's largest copper mines.
In a 214-page document posted to its website, the
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed to restrict the
use of certain waters in the region for disposal of dredged or
fill material associated with mining the Pebble deposit.
It is the latest step by the agency to use a rare process
under the Clean Water Act to try to stop work on the proposed
copper-gold mine, which they say would threaten the region's
valuable salmon fisheries.
"The science is clear that mining the Pebble deposit would
cause irreversible damage to one of the world's last intact
salmon ecosystems," said Dennis McLerran, regional administrator
for the EPA, in a statement. "Bristol Bay's exceptional
fisheries deserve exceptional protection."
Project owner Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd,
meanwhile, has sued the EPA for trying the derail development
before the company has even applied for its permit or
environmental assessment.
A company representative was not immediately available to
comment on the proposed restrictions, but the Vancouver-based
miner has repeatedly said the mine can be developed safely.
Pebble is one of the richest undeveloped copper deposits in
the world. Northern Dynasty has said if the project goes ahead
it will employ thousands and filter hundreds of millions in tax
dollars to federal, state and local governments each year.
But opponents have long said the environmental risks
outweigh the benefits, citing the potential for widespread
damage if polluted water were to enter streams in the region.
The EPA's proposal would make it difficult to build and
operate the project by restricting the discharge of dredged or
fill material related to mining that would result in the loss of
streams, wetlands, lakes and ponds, or alter the flow of streams
where salmon have been documented.
The agency made clear that the proposed restrictions impact
only the mining claims surrounding the Pebble deposits and will
not affect other projects in Alaska or the United States.
Northern Dynasty's shares were down 6.6 percent at 85
Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The
stock has fallen more than 60 percent in the 12 months, driven
down by a series of setbacks including the loss of its joint
venture partner Anglo American and the EPA action.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)