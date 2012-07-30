July 30 TransCanada Corp said on Monday
it will gauge interest from potential shippers in a project to
move Alaska North Slope gas to a proposed liquefied natural gas
terminal on the Pacific Coast, further moving away from the
concept of a long-haul pipeline to U.S. markets.
TransCanada and its partner, Exxon Mobil Corp, said
they will seek non-binding expressions of interest in a line
that would move the fuel - which has long been stranded with no
access to markets - to a new LNG plant in south-central Alaska
or a pipeline interconnection on the border with British
Columbia.
