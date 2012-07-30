* Non-binding solicitation of interest from Aug 31-Sept 14
* LNG option now mentioned first
(Adds details, background)
July 30 TransCanada Corp said on Monday
it will gauge interest from potential shippers in a project to
move Alaska North Slope gas to a proposed liquefied natural gas
terminal on the Pacific Coast, further moving away from the
concept of long-haul pipeline to U.S. markets.
TransCanada and its partner, Exxon Mobil Corp, said
they will seek non-binding expressions of interest in a $26
billion line that would move the fuel - which has long been
stranded with no access to markets - to a new LNG plant on the
south-central Alaska coast or a pipeline interconnection on the
border with British Columbia and Alberta.
Until this year, TransCanada routinely referred to a $40
billion pipeline to the main Alberta pipeline network as the top
option for a project that has been under consideration since the
1970s. Alaska has long sought an outlet for large reserves on
the North Slope.
However, the discovery of vast quantities of shale gas
reserves throughout the United States and Canada has pulled
prices close to 10-year lows, making the viability of developing
Arctic gas as a supply source for southern markets questionable.
LNG exports to lucrative markets in Asia have increasingly
been mentioned as a possibility for Alaska gas.
TransCanada said it would conduct its "solicitation of
interest" between August 31 and September 14.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Bernard Orr and David
Gregorio)