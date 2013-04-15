By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, April 14 Alaska lawmakers on
Sunday gave final approval to a bill slashing state
oil-production taxes in a change supporters said was needed to
boost flagging output from aging fields but which critics say
will severely damage the state's finances.
The new system approved by the Republican-dominated
legislature does away with a methodology that increases tax
rates as oil prices rise, a centerpiece of the aggressive tax
legislation championed by former governor Sarah Palin.
Alaska will impose a base rate of 35 percent on oil
companies' net profits in the state, replacing a 25 percent base
rate that increased by 0.4 percentage points for every $1 above
a net wellhead price of $30.
While the old tax system produced billions of dollars in
surpluses for the state treasury, it meant Alaska's tax rate
topped 50 percent when oil prices were high. Governor Sean
Parnell, Palin's successor, said the cut would set the stage for
future growth as the state tries to reverse decades of declining
oil output.
"We are signaling to the world that Alaska is back, ready to
compete, and ready to supply more energy once again," Parnell,
who introduced the bill, said in a statement.
Oil production from Alaska's North Slope peaked in 1988 at
over 2 million barrels per day, led by the Prudhoe Bay field
which averaged 1.6 million bpd that year, according to state
Department of Revenue statistics. Production in 2012 averaged
579,400 bpd, with Prudhoe Bay production down to 265,200 bpd.
The tax change was promoted by the three major North Slope
oil producers, ConocoPhillips, BP Plc and Exxon
Mobil Corp. The companies argued that Alaska's current
tax system is punitive and makes the state less attractive than
other regions, such as North Dakota and Alberta.
Republicans said the changes would ultimately coax more oil
into the aged Trans Alaska Pipeline. But minority Democrats
railed against it, with Senator Bill Wielechowski saying it
handed over "billions of dollars, with no strings attached."
"It's an epic give-away," he said.
Senator Bert Stedman of Sitka, one of the few Republicans to
oppose the tax cut, said if the new system had been in place in
2012, the state would have lost $1.7 billion in revenue from the
two major North Slope fields, Prudhoe Bay and Kuparuk.
Stedman said the tax changes granted breaks mostly to the
legacy fields, where oil has been flowing for decades and where
reductions are unnecessary. "When you make a colossal financial
error like this, it's going to be difficult to back up and fix
it. And we're going to burn through our savings," he said.
With the tax cut, the state will need to take $861.5 million
from savings to balance the budget for fiscal 2014, starting on
July 1, said Senator Hollis French, an Anchorage Democrat.
"I'm very concerned that this bill may bankrupt the state,"
he said, estimating that with credits and exemptions included in
the bill, the effective tax rate would be 14 percent.
The legislature on Friday also approved Parnell's bill to
authorize $355 million in grants, loans and other financing for
a system to bring liquefied natural gas from the North Slope to
Fairbanks.
The project would include a small liquefaction plant, a
system to truck the LNG to Fairbanks and a distribution system
there. Currently, a small amount of LNG is trucked north to
Fairbanks from Cook Inlet in southern Alaska. Some regional
utilities are considering plans to bring LNG south from the
North Slope.
Another bill approved on Saturday by the legislature
authorizes funding for an in-state pipeline to bring natural gas
from the North Slope to Fairbanks and Anchorage.
Such a project, which would carry up to 500 million cubic
feet a day, would cost $7.7 billion, according to the state
agency developing plans. So far, no companies have submitted
formal plans for such an in-state natural gas pipeline, which
critics claim would hinder chances for a large North Slope
natural gas export project.