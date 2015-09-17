By Rory Carroll
| Sept 16
Sept 16 Alaska will give each resident more than
$2,000 next month as the annual payout from an oil wealth trust
fund, a state revenue official said on Wednesday, a record
amount despite the collapse in oil prices last year.
About 645,000 residents will receive the payout from The
Alaska Permanent Fund, said Jerry Burnett, deputy commissioner
for the Alaska Department of Revenue.
Alaska residents must have lived in the state an entire
calendar year before becoming eligible to receive the money.
The payout will surpass the $1,884 doled out by the fund
last year and exceed the record $2,069 paid in 2008, Burnett
said. Payments began in 1982 with a $1,000 check to residents.
Alaska's Permanent Fund was established by a constitutional
amendment passed by voters in 1976 requiring a portion of state
oil revenues to be put into a savings account to be available
for the distant future, when North Slope oil fields are tapped
out.
The payment to citizens is derived from a formula averaging
the Permanent Fund earnings over a five-year period.
Global crude oil prices collapsed in late 2014 as
global production exceeded demand, but the price of crude has
less of an impact on the annual payments than how well the fund
manages its $51 billion portfolio.
The fund benefited in 2014 from a surging stock market as
well as real estate and private equity investments, Burnett
said.
Continued low crude oil prices this year have helped to keep
the unemployment rate in the state at 6.7 percent as of July,
higher than the national rate as oil companies curtail
production operations.
The annual payout from the fund is credited with keeping
many low-income Alaskan families out of poverty.
The exact amount of the payment will be made public later
this month. Checks will be put in the mail and direct deposits
will be sent to bank accounts beginning on Oct. 1.
