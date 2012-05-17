ANCHORAGE, Alaska May 16 The Trans Alaska
Pipeline will shut down briefly on Friday, the first in a series
of up to five maintenance shutdowns planned for the summer,
operator Alyeska Pipeline Service Co said on Wednesday.
Friday's shutdown is expected to last eight hours to install
temporary bypass piping around Pump Station 5, a relief station
located on the south side of the Brooks Range, Alyeska said.
Another eight-hour shutdown of Alaska's main oil artery on
May 27 will remove the temporary bypass piping and perform other
tasks at another station farther north.
The pipeline will shut for an estimated 18 hours on June 2,
and tentatively shut on July 28 and August 5.
The 800-mile (1,300 km) Trans Alaska Pipeline ships crude
oil from Prudhoe Bay in the north to the tanker port at Valdez
in the south. Average daily throughput to date in 2012 has been
601,193 barrels, according to Alyeska's website.
This summer's scheduled maintenance shutdowns are more
numerous than in past years.
Alyeska usually stages one or two scheduled maintenance
shutdowns each summer to allow work to be conducted
simultaneously on different parts of the system. North Slope oil
producers typically time their own major maintenance projects to
coincide with the pipeline shutdowns, Alyeska said.
Alyeska is owned by companies with interests on Alaska's
North Slope. BP, ConocoPhillips and Exxon Mobil
are the major Alyeska owners.
(Reporting By Yereth Rosen; Editing by Michael Perry)