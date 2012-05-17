ANCHORAGE, Alaska May 16 The Trans Alaska Pipeline will shut down briefly on Friday, the first in a series of up to five maintenance shutdowns planned for the summer, operator Alyeska Pipeline Service Co said on Wednesday.

Friday's shutdown is expected to last eight hours to install temporary bypass piping around Pump Station 5, a relief station located on the south side of the Brooks Range, Alyeska said.

Another eight-hour shutdown of Alaska's main oil artery on May 27 will remove the temporary bypass piping and perform other tasks at another station farther north.

The pipeline will shut for an estimated 18 hours on June 2, and tentatively shut on July 28 and August 5.

The 800-mile (1,300 km) Trans Alaska Pipeline ships crude oil from Prudhoe Bay in the north to the tanker port at Valdez in the south. Average daily throughput to date in 2012 has been 601,193 barrels, according to Alyeska's website.

This summer's scheduled maintenance shutdowns are more numerous than in past years.

Alyeska usually stages one or two scheduled maintenance shutdowns each summer to allow work to be conducted simultaneously on different parts of the system. North Slope oil producers typically time their own major maintenance projects to coincide with the pipeline shutdowns, Alyeska said.

Alyeska is owned by companies with interests on Alaska's North Slope. BP, ConocoPhillips and Exxon Mobil are the major Alyeska owners. (Reporting By Yereth Rosen; Editing by Michael Perry)