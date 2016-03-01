NEW YORK Feb 29 Moody's ratings agency on
Monday downgraded Alaska's general obligation bonds to Aa1 from
Aaa due to the slide in oil prices, saying it could deplete its
main budgetary reserves by fiscal year 2019.
"The state's financial reserves are large, but recent
budgets have been calibrated to oil prices above $100 per
barrel, not prices forecasted to be less than half that through
the next four years," Moody's said in the note.
Moody's said the downgrade, which affects $744.2 million of
outstanding GO debt, reflected the "heightened volatility in
Alaska's revenues and the unprecedented structural imbalance
caused by it."
It follows a downgrade by Standard and Poor's in January,
which lowered Alaska's general obligation (GO) debt to AA+ from
AAA due to its belief that Alaska's credit quality has continued
to slide amid sustained low oil prices.
Alaska has been hit harder than any other state by the
downturn in oil prices that began in mid-2014.
Moody's said even with significant spending reductions,
recurring revenues cannot keep pace with recurring expenditures,
and the state "would deplete its main budgetary reserves by
fiscal 2019, absent significant changes in its financial
framework."
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)