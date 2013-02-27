Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
Feb 27 Royal Dutch Shell said it would halt exploration drilling activity in Alaska's Beaufort and Chukchi Seas for this year and plans to resume it at a later stage.
"Our decision to pause in 2013 will give us time to ensure the readiness of all our equipment and people following the drilling season in 2012," said Marvin Odum, director, Upstream Americas.
Shell has already spent $4.5 billion on its programme to seek oil in the Chukchi and Beaufort seas, but a series of challenges led the U.S. Department of Interior to launch a review of the company's programme earlier this year.
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.