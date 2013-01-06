By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska Jan 6 The U.S. Coast Guard
and Shell were making fresh preparations on Sunday to tow a
grounded Alaska oil rig, saying crews would keep trying to
connect a tow line after rough weather prevented their efforts
all Saturday.
According to a news release from the unified grounding
response team, the aim, once the conditions are right, is to tow
the rig to a sheltered bay nearby so experts can make a better
assessment of its sea worthiness.
Officials have declined to speculate on the exact timing of
the removal of the Kulluk from the rocky coast of tiny
Sitkalidak Island, though a senior Shell executive said last
week he believed it was a matter of days.
The fortunes of the grounded drillship, which started a well
in the Beaufort Sea late last year, face particular scrutiny
because it was a key part of Royal Dutch Shell's
controversial and error-prone 2012 Arctic drilling program.
Sean Churchfield, Shell's Alaska ventures manager, said
salvage teams have found no signs of breaches to any of the
Kulluk's fuel tanks and only one area where seawater leaked
onboard. A tow plan has been approved by government regulators.
"According to naval architects, the vessel is sound and fit
to tow," Churchfield said at a news conference late on Saturday.
All that is left, said Coast Guard Captain Paul Mehler, is
to await the right combination of tides and weather, as well as
equipment that still needs to be delivered.
"We want to get this off as soon as we can. And we're
looking at the best tides, the best opportunities," Mehler said.
"As I stand here today, we don't have it all."
The Kulluk went aground in a Gulf of Alaska storm on Dec. 31
after the ship towing it lost power and its tow connection in
the Kodiak archipelago - far from where it began a well in
September and October. The rig was headed for maintenance near
Seattle.
The removal plan is to pull the Kulluk about 30 miles to
Kiliuda Bay, a site previously designated as a refuge for
disabled vessels. Whether it continues on for its maintenance
work will be determined after the assessment, Churchfield said.
The rig has about 155,000 gallons of diesel fuel and other
petroleum products aboard, none of which has spilled, state
environmental regulators said.
The Aiviq, the vessel that lost power and its tow connection
to the Kulluk a week ago, is the ship designated to tow it to
safe refuge. An investigation into its failures is not yet
complete, Churchfield said.
Alaska environmentalist Rick Steiner questioned Shell's
reliance on the Aiviq, and believed all the problems with the
Kulluk and its other contracted drillship, the Noble Corp-owned
Discoverer, would preclude any drilling this year. "The
2013 season is on the rocks in Kodiak with the Kulluk," he said.
Shell officials in Alaska have so far declined to comment on
the upcoming Arctic drilling season.
Prior to the Kulluk accident, Shell's main problem in Alaska
was the Discoverer, which was assigned to Chukchi Sea work.
The Discoverer failed to meet federal air standards, which
prompted Shell in June to ask the Environmental Protection
Agency for a permit with looser limits for air pollution. In
September, the ship dragged its anchor in the Aleutian port of
Dutch Harbor and nearly grounded on the beach there.
After completing a truncated 2012 drill season in the
Chukchi, the Discoverer was temporarily detained by the Coast
Guard in the port of Seward, Alaska. The Coast Guard cited
numerous safety and environmental-systems deficiencies, which
Shell and Noble vowed to fix before the summer season began.