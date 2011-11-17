* Wind halts tanker loadings at marine terminal
* No impact yet on North Slope oil production
ANCHORAGE, Alaska Nov 17 High wind in and
around Alaska's Valdez port have forced the operator of the
Trans Alaska Pipeline System to halt loading of tankers at the
pipeline's marine terminal, a company spokeswoman said on
Thursday.
Alyeska Pipeline Service Co, the consortium that operates
the 800-mile (1,300 km) line and its Valdez terminal, suspended
tanker loadings on Tuesday because of the bad weather, company
spokeswoman Katie Pesznecker said.
Two oil tankers that were scheduled to load were waiting
out in Prince William Sound for permission to enter the harbor,
which the U.S. Coast Guard has closed to vessel traffic,
Pesznecker said.
So far, there has been no impact to North Slope oil
production, she said. "We're monitoring our inventories and we
haven't made any requests of the producers to pro-rate," she
said.
The major oil producers on Alaska's North Slope, and the
co-owners of Alyeska, are BP (BP.L), ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and
Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N).
Alyeska last loaded a tanker on Sunday, Pesznecker said.
The Coast Guard on Wednesday closed the Valdez Narrows, the
channel that leads to the port, and on Wednesday night closed
the port itself, a spokeswoman said.
While the narrows was opened Thursday morning, the harbor
remained closed to vessel traffic due to the high wind, said
Lieutenant Allie Ferko, the Coast Guard's vessel traffic
services director for Valdez.
The Coast Guard generally imposes closures when sustained
wind reaches 40 knots, Ferko said. The Coast Guard had reports
of wind gusts up to 90 knots in marine areas, she said.
Alyeska made the precautionary decision to suspend tanker
loadings in advance of the Coast Guard closures, Ferko and
Pesznecker said.
The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind warning
for Valdez and Prince William Sound areas effective through
late Thursday.
(Editing by Bill Rigby and Bob Burgdorfer)