Oct 11 Alaska Air Group Inc, parent company of Alaska Airlines, will order 50 Boeing Co 737 single-aisle jetliners on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The order is expected to include Boeing's current generation 737 aircraft and the updated 737 MAX-8 and MAX-9 jetliners, the daily said. ()

Alaska Air Group operates an all-Boeing 737 fleet, made up of a total of 117 aircraft as of Dec. 31 last year.

Boeing reported an increase in orders last quarter, helped by orders for the new 737 MAX.

Boeing had received 821 orders for the 737 MAX by Oct. 3. Launched last year, these have more fuel efficient engines.

Boeing and Alaska Airlines could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.