Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
Oct 11 U.S. carrier Alaska Airlines said on Thursday it will buy 50 737 single-aisle jetliners, worth $5 billion at list prices, from Boeing Co in its largest order yet.
The order includes 37 of Boeing's upcoming 737 MAX, the new-engine variant of the popular 737 that offers better fuel efficiency. Alaska is also taking 13 Next-Generation extended-range 737 jets.
Alaska Airlines, whose parent is Alaska Air Group Inc , currently operates an all-Boeing fleet of 120 737s, and signaled in a statement that it intends to have only Boeing jets for many years. It said the newest planes, most of which will replace older aircraft, are to be delivered between 2015 and 2022.
The 737 MAX is Boeing's answer to the Airbus A320neo jet, a revamp of the A320 family that will have more efficient engines. Airbus, a unit of Europe's EADS, and Boeing compete for the lion's share of a jet market estimated at $100 billion a year.
Earlier this month, Boeing reported an increase in orders for its third quarter, helped by the MAX.
It said the Alaska Airlines order brought the total number of MAX orders to 858 to date.
Boeing's shares were up 1.1 percent to $71.10 in morning trading, while Alaska Air was down 0.2 percent to $36.51.
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.
LONDON, Feb 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked top officials to examine U.S. food company Kraft Heinz's proposed takeover of Unilever Plc, the Financial Times reported on Sunday without citing any sources.