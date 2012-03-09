HONG KONG, March 9 The Netherland's Royal FrieslandCampina NV said on Friday that it is buying a controlling stake in Philippine's dairy company Alaska Milk Corp for about $302 million.

Royal FrieslandCampina said in a statement that it would pay 24 pesos ($0.56) per share to increase its stake in the Alaska Milk to 68.9 percent from 8.1 percent. ($1 = 42.5800 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)