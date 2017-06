DUBAI Jan 24 Alawwal Bank, Saudi Arabia's oldest lender, said on Tuesday its board had recommended to not pay a dividend for 2016.

The bank, which paid a cash dividend of 0.25 riyals ($0.067) per share for 2015, swung to a net loss of 249.3 million riyals in the fourth quarter as operating expenses climbed. ($1 = 3.7487 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)