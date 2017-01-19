DUBAI Jan 19 Alawwal Bank, Saudi
Arabia's oldest lender, swung to a net loss in the
fourth-quarter as operating expenses climbed.
The lender, previously called Saudi Hollandi Bank, reported
a net loss of 249.3 million riyals ($66.5 million) in the three
months to Dec. 31, down from a net profit of 451.3 million
riyals in the same quarter of 2015, according to a statement.
Alistithmar Capital and EFG Hermes had forecast Saudi
Hollandi would make a quarterly profit of 330.5 million riyals
and 438.0 million riyals respectively.
The bank attributed its performance to a 181.5 percent climb
in operating expenses due to a rise in impairment charges for
credit losses and general and administrative expenses.
Total operating income rose by 5.2 percent because of an
increase in net special commission income and a gain on
non-trading investments, although the rise was partially offset
by a drop in income from fees and foreign exchange.
Saudi banks are struggling as cheap oil cuts state revenues
and forces the government to cut expenditure, hitting consumer
spending and business activity, and pushing up bad loans.
The bank, which launched a new corporate identity in
November, could undergo a change in shareholder after Royal Bank
of Scotland hired Credit Suisse to sell its 40 percent
stake in the lender, sources told Reuters in November.
The bank said certain previous year figures were
reclassified in its results to conform to the current period.
($1 = 3.7492 riyals)
