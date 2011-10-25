(Adds Alcoa)
GENEVA Oct 25 Aluminium Bahrain (Alba)
said on Tuesday it was taking legal action
to recover losses stemming from alleged fraudulent contracts
involving businessman Victor Dahdaleh.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) arrested Dahdaleh on
Monday in the UK and charged him with corruption offences
relating to contracts for the supply of aluminum to Alba.
The contracts were for supplies of intermediate product
alumina, shipped to Bahrain from Australia, and for the supply
of further goods and services to Alba, according to the SFO.
"Today marks a critical turning point in the investigation
that began nearly five years ago. The conduct of Victor
Dahdaleh, Alcoa and others resulted in substantial losses to
Alba and its shareholders," Mahmood Al-Kooheji, Alba's chairman
said in the statement.
"Our aim, from the start, has been to recover the very large
amounts of money that were unlawfully taken from Alba and from
Bahrain by these corrupt activities. We intend to accomplish
this goal," he added.
Alba gave no estimate of the company's losses but said to
date it has recovered more than US$30 million from European
companies.
Alcoa declined to comment on Alba's statement, given ongoing
investigation and litigation.
Alba said it has filed a civil suit seeking damages against
Dahdaleh, Alcoa , and a group of other related individual
and corporate defendants in the U.S. District Court in
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The company also revealed it filed a suit in December 2009
against the Japanese trading company Sojitz Corp in the
U.S. District Court in Houston, Texas, in connection with
bribery allegations linked to the sale price for finished
aluminium sold by Alba.
