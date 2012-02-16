Bahrain says foils attempt by suspects in jail break to flee to Iran
DUBAI Bahrain said on Thursday it had foiled an attempt by "terrorist fugitives" wanted in connection with a January prison break to flee by sea to Iran.
ABU DHABI Feb 16 Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), which owns the world's fourth-largest aluminium smelter, saw its full year 2011 net income jump 53 percent to $564 million, the company said on Thursday.
However, Alba also said production only increased by 3.6 percent while sales were up 4.5 percent. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
DUBAI Bahrain said on Thursday it had foiled an attempt by "terrorist fugitives" wanted in connection with a January prison break to flee by sea to Iran.
DUBAI A bomb exploded on a main thoroughfare on the outskirts of the Bahraini capital Manama on Sunday damaged several cars but caused no injuries, in what the interior ministry described as a "terrorist" act.
DUBAI An off-duty policeman was shot dead in Bahrain on Sunday in what the interior ministry called a "terrorist act," state news agency BNA reported.