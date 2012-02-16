ABU DHABI Feb 16 Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), which owns the world's fourth-largest aluminium smelter, saw its full year 2011 net income jump 53 percent to $564 million, the company said on Thursday.

However, Alba also said production only increased by 3.6 percent while sales were up 4.5 percent. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)