TIRANA, Sept 7 Vetro Energy, a U.S.-based
consortium, has offered 850 million euros ($1.07 billion) for
Albpetrol, more than double the value placed on the Albanian
state-owned oil firm's assets by advisers to the sale.
Vetro Energy's bid, equivalent to 10 percent of the Balkan
country's gross domestic product (GDP), was one of five opened
on Friday in front of an audience that included reporters, the
bidding companies, and the state board reviewing the process.
Bidding through the Vetro Silk Road Equity Ltd consortium
out of Singapore, Chicago-based Vetro Energy topped a 790
million euros offer from Amber Shine.
The buyer will win all Albpetrol's above-ground assets and
the right to explore and exploit oil and gas in Albanian
territory for 25 years, the government has said.
To sweeten the deal, the government has also granted
Albeptrol the right to build a refinery and licences to
transport and distribute natural gas.
Sokol Dervishaj, the deputy economy and energy minister and
head of the sale board, said the bid documents would be
examined. He did not give a date for the winner to be announced.
Bankers Petroleum of Canada, which has an
output-sharing agreement with Albpetrol in the Patos-Marinza
oilfield, offered 304 million euros, while Chinese consortium
Win Business offered 298 million. JSC Gazprom Neft bid $52
million.
Seven of Albpetrol's eight oilfields are run by foreign
companies under output-sharing agreements. The eighth, at
Amonica, is operated by Albpetrol.