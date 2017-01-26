TIRANA Jan 26 Albania's state-owned Albpetrol
said on Thursday it had reclaimed two oil zones from its
output-sharing partner GBC Oil after it failed to pay Albpetrol
more than $20 million.
Complying with a mid-December order by the government,
Albpetrol had already initiated procedures to retake control of
the Gorisht-Kocul oilfield and over the next few days was going
to repossess the Cakran-Mollaj oilfield, Albpetrol said.
Since Albania ditched communism 2-1/2 decades ago and
invited foreign bids for oil and gas, GBC Oil is the first
company which has its operation taken over by Albpetrol, which
represents Albania in the lucrative output-sharing contracts.
"It will take us a few days to take the oilfields under
control, and then we plan to start reviving all the wells. They
had not drilled any new wells. We think we need to hire 100 more
workers," an Albpetrol spokesman, Ened Janina, told Reuters.
GBC Oil took over the oilfields in March 2016 from
Dallas-based TransAtlantic Petroleum. Most of the debt,
Albpetrol said, had been created during the 2008-2013 period.
GBC Oil's operations at its third oilfield of Ballsh-Hekal
were not affected by Albetrol's action.
GBC Oil officials were not available for comment.
