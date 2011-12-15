* Albania to sell 100 percent of oil company Albpetrol

* Albpetrol's deals with foreign oil firms to remain valid

By Benet Koleka

TIRANA, Dec 15 Albania will sell 100 percent of oil company Albpetrol in cash to a strategic oil and gas investor via an international tender, after parliament passed a law on the sale on Thursday.

Albpetrol, which extracted 58,000 tonnes of crude last year, owns oil and gas deposits and has onshore and offshore output-sharing contracts with some foreign companies.

It is the last major assets in state hands after its refining arm ARMO was sold three years ago, and its sale comes after the government cut its spending in mid-year reviews this year and last to cope with falling revenue.

"We propose to privatize 100 percent of the assets and other rights of Albpetrol and thanks to this draft the Albanian state (will secure) a considerable amount in payment at the start of the operation," Energy Minister Nasip Naco told parliament.

Part of the proceeds will cover severance payments to up to 2,800 of Albpetrol's 4,000 employees, though most will be spent on highways and tunnels, a key public sector priority of the government, and schools and hospitals, he added.

Answering criticism from the opposition, Naco said the government had opted to sell all the shares because a previous attempt to sell 76 percent had not been successful.

Canada-based Bankers Petroleum, Stream Oil and Petromanas Energy Inc have oil and gas output-sharing contracts or concessions with Albpetrol. Zamir Stefani, the ministry's top legal expert, told parliament such existing agreements would remain valid. (Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Aleksandar Vasovic and David Holmes)