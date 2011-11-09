TIRANA Nov 9 Albania is considering giving the central bank power to demand that foreign parent banks transform their subsidiaries into Albanian entities to protect them from the euro zone crisis, according to a draft amendment seen by Reuters.

There is growing concern in the Balkans over its largely foreign-owned banking sector, with finance officials warning of a new credit squeeze without renewed commitment from European banks to support their subsidiaries.

More than a third of Albania's banking system assets are owned by Greek and Italian parents, much like other countries in the region. Almost half of the Albanian banking market is controlled by Austria's Raiffeisen .

Many local bankers are concerned that parent banks will be unwilling to roll over credits and recapitalise their subsidiaries.

According to the draft amendment to the banking law, seen by Reuters, the central bank would have the power if necessary to request that a foreign bank change its Albanian branch into an Albanian commercial company.

"This special way of creating an Albanian bank/subsidiary by a foreign bank is obligatory when the Bank of Albania considers it necessary because of ... systemic risk," a report accompanying the draft said.

A foreign bank would also have the right to make the change.

The draft also introduces the concept of a "bridge bank" to hold the healthy assets of an otherwise troubled bank.

Presenting the country's 2012 budget on Tuesday, Finance Minister Ridvan Bode said Albania's banks were liquid and saw a 30.7 percent increase in deposits in the year to August, while lending grew 12.8 percent in the same period.

However, an increase in delinquent loans to 18 percent of total lending at end-Q3, the highest level in the last decade, should prompt banks to increase their provisioning for bad debts, he said.

About 67 percent of bank lending in Albania is in hard currency, mainly euros. (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Matt Robinson and Anna Willard)