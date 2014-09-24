* Albanian banks generally stable in stress tests

* Banks should consider need for extra capital

* Bad loans remains the main worry

TIRANA, Sept 24 Albania's banks, most of which are owned by other European banks, are generally stable but should consider carefully possible future scenarios and the need for any extra capital, the central bank said on Wednesday.

"Upon carrying out stress tests, the banking sector, in general, appears stable to supposed shocks stemming from fluctuations in macroeconomic indicators and the value of its investment portfolio," the central bank said in a statement.

"The indicators of the capitalisation of activity are now at satisfactory levels, but the banks should evaluate with care the possible scenarios of future developments and their needs for extra capital," the supervisory board of the central bank said.

In approving the statement and report of financial stability for the first half of 2014, which will be published in coming days, the central bank said it believed "the banking sector and financial system generally showed a stable development and health".

Deposits in the banking sector have risen, even after news in late July that millions of dollars had been stolen over four years by an employee, which led to the sacking of central bank governor Ardian Fullani for sloppy management.

The bank's board said the department where the money was stolen worked smoothly despite the theft and the money stock was well protected. Security measures were reinforced after the leakages of some classified information.

Liquidity and capitalisation indicators were at satisfactory levels, the bank said. Bad debts amounting to 24.9 percent of total lending remained the biggest headache for the sector.

"In an absolute value, problem-riddled lending has shrunk and its coverage with provisions and collateral is at suitable levels," the central bank added.

In line with new standards, the banks should "evaluate reserve funds for the credit risk by making an conservative analysis of future developments," the central bank said.

They should also assess the possible effect on Albanian banking of decisions by European authorities to evaluate the quality of assets, ratios of capitalisation and the restructuring of big European bank groups. (Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Larry King)