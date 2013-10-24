TIRANA Oct 24 Albania's parliament passed budget cuts of 38.8 billion leks ($381 million) for the rest of 2013 on Thursday and 24.8 billion leks of fresh debt to cope with a revenue shortfall.

The Socialist-led government, which took power in September after ending eight years of Democratic Party rule, said it had no choice but to "stop executing the evil left" by its rivals.

"This bill cuts spending to end 2013 with 321 billion leks ($3 billion), or 23.9 percent of the gross domestic product, probably the lowest figure of the whole history of Albanian democracy," Finance Minister Shkelqim Cani told parliament.

The budget deficit is expected to jump to 6.2 percent of gross domestic product from 3.5 percent a year ago. The public debt is expected to reach 72 to 73 percent, Cani added.

Since dumping communism in 1990, Albania's political crises have hurt the economy. June's national elections were hailed for their improved standards and peaceful transfer of power.

But Cani said pre-election spending, poor revenue collection and even fiscal scams have hurt the budget and the economy. Receipts from customs and taxes are expected to be lower than 10 years ago at 16.2 percent of gross domestic product, Cani said.

"The facts point to a dizzying evasion with gambling and fuel. You members of the previous government had knowledge of this and either did not act or acted badly," Cani added.

Since the global and euro zone crisis hurt Albania's neighbours and trade partners Italy and Greece, Albania's growth rates of six percent a year this century were halved and then fell to 1.7 percent last year.

The revised budget predicts the gross domestic product could grow 1.7 to 1.9 percent this year, but Cani has said earlier real growth was more likely to be 1.2 percent. ($1 = 101.8750 Albanian leks) (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Ron Askew)