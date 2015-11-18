(Restores missing word to fifth paragraph.)

* Albania draft budget backs growth of 3.4 pct

* Budget deficit and public debt to get cut

By Benet Koleka

TIRANA, Nov 18 Albania's budget for 2016 will aim to cut the public deficit in half compared with 2015 and bring down public debt as gross domestic product grows by 3.4 percent.

A draft budget was agreed with the International Monetary Fund, which urged Albania to tighten its budget to provide a primary surplus of 0.3 percent of GDP in 2016.

A draft seen on Wednesday showed expected revenue of 417 billion leke ($3.26 billion) and spending of 452 billion leke, with a deficit of 34 billion leke, 23.8 billion leke less than in 2015.

"I would call it the budget of regional development, the deepening of reforms and the cutting of the debt and taxes. We foresee economic growth of 3.4 percent in 2016," Finance Minister Shkelqim Cani told a committee of parliament.

The 2016 budget deficit will be 2.2 percent of GDP, down from 4.1 percent in 2015, and public debt is seen coming down to 70.9 percent of GDP from 72.6 percent in 2015, officials told Reuters.

Should the government fail to maintain the deficit at its target, it will use additional funds or cut spending. At least 50 percent of any privatisation receipts in 2016 will be used to reduce public debt.

"The rest (of privatisation money) will be used to increase the limit of capital spending, which will automatically increase the deficit of the State Budget," the draft budget law said.

The Socialist-led coalition of Prime Minister Edi Rama, which raised taxes for big business and high earners in the 2014 budget, has not planned any significant tax increases for 2016 and wants to scrap profit tax for 83,000 small businesses.

Cani said royalties on mineral ore will now be taxed based on their declared quantities mined, not the price, and the tax on insurance premiums will rise to 10 from 3 percent.

Growth will come from foreign investment, he said, such as the TAP gas pipeline and a hydro power plant, rising exports and a revival of the domestic demand and lending.

The IMF also saw Albania's economy growing 3 to 3.5 percent in 2016, recovering from 1.1 percent growth in 2013 but half the growth rate in the years leading up to the 2008 global crisis.

($1 = 128.2200 leke) (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Larry King)