TIRANA Dec 21 Albania's population has shrunk by 7.7 percent to 2.8 million in the last decade, as tens of thousands have migrated to escape poverty at home, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

Lower fertility has also contributed to the drop in the population, which stood at 3.07 million in 2001, according to the preliminary results of a census taken this year.

"Large scale emigration and fertility decline are supposed to be the causes of the observed population decrease," Ines Nurja, the head of the Institute of Statistics, told reporters.

Since Albania toppled communism in 1991, about 1.1 million Albanians have left one of the poorest countries in Europe, mainly to neighbouring Greece and Italy.

The results also showed that more people live in towns than in rural areas, for the first time since Albania's first census in 1923. According to the figures, 53.7 percent of Albanians now live in urban areas and 46.3 percent in the countryside.

The International Monetary Fund has slashed its forecast for economic growth in Albania this year, and now sees a 1.5 percent increase in gross domestic product. The government sees the economy growing 4.3 percent in 2011.

Figures about ethnic minorities and the religious make-up of the Albanian society, where Muslims, Christian Orthodox and Roman Catholics live in apparent harmony, will be announced next year after one million questionnaires are scanned, Nurja added.

