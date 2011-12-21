TIRANA Dec 21 Albania's population has
shrunk by 7.7 percent to 2.8 million in the last decade, as tens
of thousands have migrated to escape poverty at home, the
statistics office said on Wednesday.
Lower fertility has also contributed to the drop in the
population, which stood at 3.07 million in 2001, according to
the preliminary results of a census taken this year.
"Large scale emigration and fertility decline are supposed
to be the causes of the observed population decrease," Ines
Nurja, the head of the Institute of Statistics, told reporters.
Since Albania toppled communism in 1991, about 1.1 million
Albanians have left one of the poorest countries in Europe,
mainly to neighbouring Greece and Italy.
The results also showed that more people live in towns than
in rural areas, for the first time since Albania's first census
in 1923. According to the figures, 53.7 percent of Albanians now
live in urban areas and 46.3 percent in the countryside.
The International Monetary Fund has slashed its forecast for
economic growth in Albania this year, and now sees a 1.5 percent
increase in gross domestic product. The government sees the
economy growing 4.3 percent in 2011.
Figures about ethnic minorities and the religious make-up of
the Albanian society, where Muslims, Christian Orthodox and
Roman Catholics live in apparent harmony, will be announced next
year after one million questionnaires are scanned, Nurja added.
(Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Alessandra Rizzo)