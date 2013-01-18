TIRANA Jan 18 Albania's power board will
appoint a new manager for the loss-making unit of the Czech CEZ
power utility on Monday, and will on the same day rule
whether or not to revoke its licence.
The power board is scheduled to make the ruling on the
network and retail distribution licences for CEZ Shperndarje
after it failed to cut losses and import power.
The manager will oversee the company while the government
solves its dispute with CEZ over debts, imports and ownership.
The board interviewed five candidates.
"We listened to the candidates today, we decide on Monday,"
ERE chairman Sokol Ramadani told an open panel meeting.
Sahit Dollapi, a mining engineer who managed the
distribution company before it was bought by CEZ for 102 million
euros in 2009, is tipped as the most likely candidate.
The CEZ group put its loss-making Albanian distribution unit
up for sale a month ago and is seeking to resolve a dispute with
the Balkan country over power imports and prices.
In November, CEZ trimmed its 2012 profit outlook because of
the losses at the Albanian unit and said an exit from the Balkan
state was the most likely solution to its problems.
(Reporting By Benet Koleka; editing by Keiron Henderson)