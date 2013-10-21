TIRANA Oct 21 Albania's five-week-old
government will ask CEZ for talks to solve a row over
the Czech power group's investment in the local loss-making
power distributor, hoping to avoid an international court case.
CEZ took Albania to court after the Balkan state stripped
its local unit, CEZ Shperndarje, of its licence and put it under
the control of an administrator, after a long-running dispute
about investment, imports and prices.
One of Europe's poorest countries, Albania wants to avoid
the risk of having to pay steep damages that would hit its
energy sector, state finances and damage its image with foreign
investors.
Energy Minister Damian Gjiknuri said on Monday direct talks
with central Europe's biggest utility would be best because
Albania's position had deteriorated since the previous
government had neither nationalised CEZ nor entered into talks
with the company.
"Dragging the conflict out over years in arbitration would
withhold investments in the (energy) system and affect the whole
electricity system which is in financial crisis," Gjiknuri told
an Albanian television station.
Gjiknuri blamed both CEZ for not living up to its
contractual obligations on investments and the Democratic Party
government, which was beaten by his Socialist-led coalition in a
landslide in June, for not exercising enough control on CEZ
Shperndarje.
He said the government was setting up a task force that
would be empowered to approach CEZ to seek negotiations.
CEZ's original investment was 102 million euros ($139.69
million) in 2009 for a 76 percent share in CEZ Shperndarje. The
Albanian state holds the rest.
CEZ said the Albanian acquisition accounted only for 3.6
percent of its foreign investments and 0.7 of total
investments.($1 = 0.7302 euros)
