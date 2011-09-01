By Benet Koleka
TIRANA, Sept 1 Albanian striking miners rebuffed
a fresh offer from Austrian miner DCM DECOmetal on Thursday to
sign individual contracts offering a pay rise of 20 percent,
threatening to prolong a two-month strike.
Most of the 700 miners DCM DECOmetal employs at Bulqiza, one
of the richest chrome areas of Albania, remain on strike over
pay, staging the longest industrial action since communism fell
in 1990. The miners are holding out for a 20 percent increase in
net pay.
Industry Confederation Union leader Kole Nikolla, who leads
the miners' daily protests, said they could not accept the offer
from Albanian Chrome, or ACR, the Albanian arm of DCM DECOmetal
and the biggest mining company in Albania.
Nikolla said ACR's offer ran counter to Albania's labour law
since the union was the miners' only representative. ACR was
trying to sign with anonymous groups of miners, Nikolla said.
"We shall accept a 20 percent net rise, not gross," Nikolla
told Reuters by telephone from Bulqize. ACR has always spoken of
a 20 percent gross raise. It did not specify on Thursday.
"We are still on strike, we keep standing in front of the
mine. We have asked both parties in parliament to solve the
problems in the (ACR's) concession contract and the labour law,"
Nikolla added. Parliament sits next week.
Their action, including an underground hunger strike, has
brought mining at Bulqiza to a standstill. However, the company
has managed to buy chrome from others to keep its ferrochrome
smelting plant working to respect its foreign contracts.
Appealing to the miners to return to work, ACR said it will
offer them an additional payment to help them cope.
"These contracts include also a raise of 20 percent,
guarantees to improve the working conditions and the continuous
information of the investments plans," ACR said.
Assurances by the company to inform them of its investment
schedule have not convinced the miners so far and they want
parliament to look into ACR's 20 to 30-year lease.
ACR's offer comes after some miners complained of hardship
after they exceeded their 60,000 leks (428 euros) credit limit
with shopkeepers.
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)