TIRANA, Sept 1 Albanian striking miners rebuffed a fresh offer from Austrian miner DCM DECOmetal on Thursday to sign individual contracts offering a pay rise of 20 percent, threatening to prolong a two-month strike.

Most of the 700 miners DCM DECOmetal employs at Bulqiza, one of the richest chrome areas of Albania, remain on strike over pay, staging the longest industrial action since communism fell in 1990. The miners are holding out for a 20 percent increase in net pay.

Industry Confederation Union leader Kole Nikolla, who leads the miners' daily protests, said they could not accept the offer from Albanian Chrome, or ACR, the Albanian arm of DCM DECOmetal and the biggest mining company in Albania.

Nikolla said ACR's offer ran counter to Albania's labour law since the union was the miners' only representative. ACR was trying to sign with anonymous groups of miners, Nikolla said.

"We shall accept a 20 percent net rise, not gross," Nikolla told Reuters by telephone from Bulqize. ACR has always spoken of a 20 percent gross raise. It did not specify on Thursday.

"We are still on strike, we keep standing in front of the mine. We have asked both parties in parliament to solve the problems in the (ACR's) concession contract and the labour law," Nikolla added. Parliament sits next week.

Their action, including an underground hunger strike, has brought mining at Bulqiza to a standstill. However, the company has managed to buy chrome from others to keep its ferrochrome smelting plant working to respect its foreign contracts.

Appealing to the miners to return to work, ACR said it will offer them an additional payment to help them cope.

"These contracts include also a raise of 20 percent, guarantees to improve the working conditions and the continuous information of the investments plans," ACR said.

Assurances by the company to inform them of its investment schedule have not convinced the miners so far and they want parliament to look into ACR's 20 to 30-year lease.

ACR's offer comes after some miners complained of hardship after they exceeded their 60,000 leks (428 euros) credit limit with shopkeepers. (Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)