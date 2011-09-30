TIRANA/BULQIZA, Sept 30 The Albanian miners of Austria's DCM Decometal agreed to end a three-month strike after the company promised to raise wages by 20 percent and keep the miners informed of its investment plans in the mine, both sides said on Friday.

Ending the longest industrial action in Albania since communism fell two decades ago, DCM Decometal's Albanian arm ACR will also pay the miners 22 days as a vacation and grant them a 13th monthly wage. The miners, who also staged two hunger strikes, are expected to go back to work on Monday.

"ACR is happy to have reached an agreement with the miners. ACR will raise workers' wages 20 percent, improve working conditions and offer full transparency about the investments in the mine," ACR said.

"Most of the demands were met and this is a success for the miners," said union leader Taf Koleci upon signing the deal.

Since July 4, the 700 miners have brought mining to a standstill at the Bulqiza concession of Albanian Chrome, or ACR, fully owned by DCM Decometal and the biggest mining company in Albania.

ACR lost 300,000 euros ($405,330) a month because of the strike. It bought chrome from others to produce ferro chrome to supply its clients in the U.S., Europe and China. It produces some 3,000 tonnes of ferro chrome a month.

"My 22-day hunger strike underground was to get the company to commit to reach deeper structures. If it's serious about this, our strike is a victory," Baki Bajraktari, one of the strike leaders, told Reuters in Bulqiza.

The miners worried the company would only mine whatever earlier drilling had discovered and not think about prolonging the life of the mine. DCM Decometal has 20 years left from a 30-year concession on the mine it bought from Italy's DARFO.

Chrome mining is the only source of livelihood in the small town of 13,000 people.

Medat Zogu, ACR's mine manager, said the miners were worrying in vain because the company had drilled 3,158 metres underground and had managed to get 28 layers of chrome.

"Our new well is expected to yield one million tonnes of chrome ore, which will last until I go on pension," Zogu said. "Our drilling has discovered 2 million tonnes, but there is much more below, these are safely there." (Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)