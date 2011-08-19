TIRANA Aug 19 Albanian chrome miners on hunger
strike for higher pay rejected a fresh offer on Friday and
defied a court order to end the occupation of an Austrian-run
mine.
A dozen miners, from among 700 who have downed tools since
July 4, have been on hunger strike for 25 days some 1,400 metres
below ground at the operation in Bulqiza in northern Albania.
The miners rejected an offer by Albanian Chrome Sh.p.k
(ACR), a division of DCM DECOmetal, for a 20-percent wage rise
and other benefits on condition they resume work.
"We want to sign an additional part to the contract to
address our demands. If our demands are not met, we shall not
quit the strike," said Kol Nikolla, the head of a trade union
federation representing the miners.
ACR said it had met all the miners' demands and accused
Nikolla of holding the mine hostage.
Managers have been evicted from the site and miners and
their families have blocked a key access road. Miners have also
blocked a lift inside the mine to prevent police from
intervening.
ALTERNATIVE SUPLIES
Sources said ACR has been buying chrome from other companies
to keep its ferrochrome smelters in Elbasan working to supply
customers in Europe, the United States and China.
The government has been given court backing to end the
hunger strike out of concern for the miners' health and the loss
of state revenue.
"The court's decision was very clear on the violent
occupation of the staff building and the mine. Ending the
occupation is the only way for the workers to get back to work
and life in the town to return to normal," ACR said.
Vital maintenance work in the mine's galleries has caused
massess of mineral to fall and damaged machinery.
The court in Diber, close to Bulqiza, authorised the
eviction of the striking miners and the deployment of
specialists to check on their health.
"The interrruption of work at the mine is also causing
incalculable economic and financial losses to the Albanian
state," the Economy Ministry said, without giving a figure.
(Editing by David Cowell)