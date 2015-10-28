* Chinese consortium offers to invest $1.5 bln over nine years

* Italian offer still being evaluated

* Bid commission to announce decision within 30 days

TIRANA, Oct 28 Albania has received bids from Chinese and Italian companies in a tender for the country's first technology and development zone, officials said on Wednesday.

One of Europe's poorest countries, Albania has flirted with free economic zones ever since the end of communist rule and now hopes that tax incentives will attract investment in a 500 hectare area in Spitalla, near the Adriatic port of Durres, and pave the way for four more development zones to spur job creation and economic growth.

Only two offers were made at the bidding session in Tirana despite Albania's economy minister having reported earlier interest from Europe, the United States and Australia.

The Chinese consortium comprising Zhejiang Haiteng Investment and Bejing Dongrun Tongbao Technology offered to invest $1.5 billion over nine years, employing 90,000 people in light industry and medium-heavy industry.

There was also an Italian offer that is still being evaluated by the bid commission, the economy ministry said.

The head of the bid commission, Alban Beqa, said it would announce its decision within 30 days. (Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by David Goodman)