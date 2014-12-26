TIRANA Dec 26 Albania's power regulator ERE
raised the price of electricity for businesses and scrapped its
cheaper rate for households on Friday to help companies in the
sector pay off debt to meet criteria set by international
lenders.
The World Bank lent Albania $150 million in September for
power sector reform and the government aims to return it to
profitability in 2017.
Retail distributor OSHEE needs to bring its debt down to 22
percent in 2015 of total electricity billed from 48 percent this
year, a level reached due to abuse of the two-tier price system,
unpaid bills and an obsolescent distribution network.
ERE chairman Petrit Ahmeti said businesses using 35 kV
electricity will start paying 9.5 lek per kWh from 8.5 lek per
kWh throughout 2015, the price they used to pay at peak hours.
Industrial, agriculture, trade and service businesses using
20, 10 and 6 kV electricity will be paying 11 lek per kWh. They
had paid between 8.7 lek per kWh and 10 lek per kWh.
Businesses using 0.4 kV electricity will be paying 14 lek
per kWh, while bakeries 7.5 lek per kWh, Ahmeti said.
Households, which had been paying according to consumption,
will pay a single price of 9.5 lek per kWh, he said.
Those consuming less than 300 kWh of electricity paid 7.7
lek per kWh and 13.5 lek per kWh for electricity above that.
ERE authorised the KESH electricity producer to raise its
price to 1.45 lek per kWh from 1 lek per kWh, but did not change
the price for the electricity transmitter monopoly OST from 0.65
lek per kWh.
OSHEE, KESH and OST are all state monopolies.
(Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Louise Ireland)