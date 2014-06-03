VIENNA, June 3 Albania could borrow up to 500
million euros ($680 million) in a Eurobond or syndicated loan
next year, depending on the mood of the market, Finance Minister
Shkelqim Cani said on Tuesday.
Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an finance
conference in Vienna, Cani said the Adriatic nation had "many
options" from which to chose and had started initial talks to
sound out potential investors.
Faced with high financing needs for its budget, Albania has
borrowed 331 million euros from the International Monetary Fund
and $220 million from the World Bank but need to raise funds on
top of this.
