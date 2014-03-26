* Albania to pay $350 mln of arrears to business from April

* Finance minister sees 2.1 percent growth this year

* IMF, World Bank, EU funding to bridge financing gaps

By Benet Koleka

TIRANA, March 26 Albania's government will pay $350 million worth of arrears, roughly a half of its debt to businesses, in the next three months in the hope of spurring economic growth, Finance Minister Shkelqim Cani said on Wednesday.

Government debt to businesses totals $720 million, dating as far back as 2005 and equivalent to 5.3 percent of gross domestic product. Much of it is owed to construction companies for roads, schools and hospitals. The Socialist-led cabinet started piecemeal repayment in December.

In an interview with Reuters, Cani said the pace would now pick up with payments of $35 million each week, starting in April. The remaining $370 million would be paid in the following years.

Cani spoke as the cabinet was set to approve a three-year 331 million euro ($455.9 million) loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said the Balkan country was expecting other foreign loans this year. The IMF loan would be followed by $200 million in financing from the World Bank in May, and Albania was also negotiating a 50 million euro ($68.9 million) loan with the European Commission.

"This injection in the economy - all the liquidity, the payment of arrears, investments of $1 billion including the arrears - will naturally have its effects in economic growth," said Cani, a former central banker.

"The effect will start from month to month, in April, May and June and especially in the second half the economy will see a boom; I mean (full-year) growth of 2.1 percent," he said.

Albania's economy is estimated to have posted growth of just 0.7 percent last year, the lowest in more than a decade. It had grown about 5.5 percent annually from 2000-9, when it started losing steam.

Paying back government debts has been Cani's priority since the Socialist Party came to power last September.

The arrears have weakened investors' trust and are partly blamed for the rise of bad loans to 25 percent of total lending, which has increased banks' risk aversion and put a brake on fresh lending.

Rushing to speed up debt repayment is also motivated by the economic woes of Albania's neighbours. Italy and Greece are its main trade partners, investors and bankers, and home to a million-strong Albanian community whose power to send back remittances has declined.

Under the IMF deal, Albania is expected to cut its public debt ratio from an estimated 70.5 percent of GDP at the end of 2014 to 60 percent over the medium term. It has raised taxes for big businesses and high earners and cut them for small business.

Cani said Albania had agreed a "flexibility formula" with the IMF, depending on how the economy would perform.

"The IMF documents are a part of the Albanian government's programme. I am telling you sincerely that we are even more aggressive in some areas. Nothing can be achieved without reforms and we are determined to see them through," Cani added.

($1 = 0.7258 Euros) (Reporting by Benet Koleka, Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Mark Trevelyan)