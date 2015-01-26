TIRANA Jan 26 Drivers who back the opposition Democratic Party blocked traffic in some streets and roads of Albania on Monday to protest taxes they say are keeping fuel prices high.

They complain the drop in oil prices worldwide should be Sreflected in local fuel prices, which would cut costs for Albanians and help to revive the sluggish Albanian economy, among Europe's poorest.

Joining the seven-minute blockade of two streets in a busy crossroads on Tirana's main avenue -- which was ignored by some drivers -- the Democrats leader Lulzim Basha blamed the fuel tax for weighing twice as much on Albanians as for other Europeans.

"This tax affects directly the Albanian children's bread and public and private transport cost and destroys efforts to take country out of the crisis," Basha told reporters.

Diesel was priced 161 leke ($1.30 dollar) per litre and unleaded gasoline at 164 leke in central Tirana. Elsewhere, Reuters found it was selling for 158 leke ($1.27 dollar) per litre of diesel and gasoline.

Ironically, it was the Democrats who introduced a 5-leke tax per litre of fuel at the pump in July 2011 because they were not able to collect it otherwise. They raised the tax by another 7 leke in 2013. The Socialists have raised it twice, by 10 leke in 2014 and 2015, since they came to power in 2013.

Erion Brace, an outspoken Socialist who heads parliament's economy commission, said prices in Albania were not the most expensive in Europe and in fact were among the cheapest in the Balkans, but admitted the market "did not function freely".

Albania's Competition Authority is investigating what it suspects is an oligopoly in the retail fuel market. Prices have come down 20 percent in the last 16 months, the government says.

"Elsewhere, they pay the circulation tax in a different way, we pay it for each litre of fuel," Brace told Reuters.

Two drivers interviewed by Reuters Television said they were now riding scooters to cut fuel costs, voicing anger at prices.

"I don't know whether to blame the government or the fuel companies, but the price is high compared to prices abroad and the wages of Albanians," said biker and car racer Ermal Bakiu. ($1 = 123.7100 leke) (Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Larry King)