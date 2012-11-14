TIRANA Nov 14 Albania will re-offer four
hydropower plants for sale in three weeks after investors
withdrew in September because they were worried about the
relationship they would have with the monopoly power producer
KESH.
The would-be-buyers asked the authorities to improve the
relationship they would have with the cash-strapped state-owned
monopoly producer KESH, to which they would be selling power.
KESH produces almost all of the power in Albania, the
state-run OST transmits it and CEZ Shperndarje, a unit of the
Czech CEZ distributes it.
All three are locked in a cycle of debt to one another and
KESH has not been able to pay some small local producers. CEZ
might leave Albania in months after it failed to turn around the
distribution company it bought more than three years ago.
The four small but freshly-revamped and profitable
hydroelectric plants, two on the northern Mat River and two on
the southern Bistrica, will be offered for sale on December 10.
Austria's Verbund AG and EVN, France's
CNR, Austria's Andritz Hydro, Italy's Tozzi Sud Spa
and Limak Energy and the steelmaker Kurum from Turkey have
expressed interest to buy the plants, which are sold in pairs.
