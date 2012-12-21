TIRANA Dec 21 Turkish steelmaker Kurum made the
highest bid on Friday to buy four small but profitable and
newly-renovated hydro power plants from Albania, which is trying
to sell them for the fourth time.
Kurum International offered 52 million euros ($68.51
million) for the Bistrica 1 and Bistrica 2 plants in southern
Albania and 57.5 million euros ($75.75 million) to buy the Ulez
and Shkopet plants in lower northern Albania on the Mat River.
Its electric arc furnaces make Kurum one of the biggest
consumers of electricity in the Balkan nation. Power shortages
in the last decade have forced it to seek an independent supply.
Albania was forced to cancel the tender four times before
its successful end on Friday after the firms withdrew in
September because they were worried about the relationship with
monopoly power producer KESH.
The would-be-buyers asked the authorities to improve the
relationship they would have with cash-strapped state-owned
KESH, to which they would be selling power.
($1 = 0.7590 euros)
(Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)