By Benet Koleka
| TIRANA, June 28
TIRANA, June 28 The International Monetary Fund
said on Tuesday Albania's economic recovery should strengthen
this year but warned it not to let government payment arrears
grow and risk a repeat of the heavy borrowing when it came to
power three years ago.
Reviewing Albania's 330 million euro ($365 million) 36-month
programme signed in February 2014, an IMF team said they had
reached a staff-level agreement with Albania after finding their
economic programme was "broadly on track".
But Anita Tuladhar, the IMF's team leader, said "the
re-emergence of arrears at the central government, mainly in
public investment projects, poses a key challenge".
"To ensure continued fiscal consolidation, efforts to
broaden the tax base and to strengthen tax administration will
be important," Tuladhar told a news conference.
"The government should also step up its efforts to prevent
the accumulation of new arrears and improve investment planning
and implementation," she added.
The arrears - unpaid bills of more than 60 days - had
reached just 1,413.2 million leke ($11.4 million) in 2015, but
the IMF wants to make sure the government does not slip back to
the pre-2013 period when arrears reached $720 million.
Tuladhar noted good progress in pushing structural reforms,
including bankruptcy legislation, and added the quantitative
performance criteria under the program had been achieved.
However, a reform of the judiciary remains stalled.
"Tax revenues were in line with the target for the first
five months of 2016, despite weak oil prices and low inflation,
partly reflecting early gains from the government's efforts to
improve tax compliance," she added.
The IMF team expects gross domestic product growth to reach
3.4 percent in 2016, unlike the World Bank which has revised its
forecast down to 3.2 percent.
It believed growth would be backed by the construction of a
large hydropower plant and of the TAP gas pipeline as well as a
pickup in domestic demand thanks to an eased monetary policy.
($1 = 0.9051 euros)
($1 = 123.6300 leke)
(Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Dominic Evans)