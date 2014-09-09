TIRANA, Sept 9 Albania's prices rose 2 percent in August over the same month last year, boosted by prices for goods and services, including alcoholic beverages and tobacco, the Institute of Statistics said on Tuesday. After dropping below zero for four months in a row, prices rose 0.1 percent in August over July, the Institute added. Albanian Prices August 2014 July 2014 August 2013 Month-on-month 0.1 -0.6 -0.1 Year-on-year 2.0 1.8 1.2 Note: The Central Bank, the Bank of Albania, targets an inflation rate of around 3 percent, or in the 2 to 4 percent band. (Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Larry King)